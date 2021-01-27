 

The Hartford Named To 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index For Sixth Consecutive Year

The Hartford announced that it is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This marks the sixth consecutive year The Hartford has been named to the index since its inauguration in 2016.

“We are proud of our sustained success as an industry leader for gender-inclusive policies and practices,” said The Hartford’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Susan Johnson. “At The Hartford, we believe that gender diversity is critical to having the range of voices and perspectives needed for us to be innovative, take risks, solve problems creatively, turn challenges into opportunities and achieve better business outcomes. This recognition along with our long-standing focus on diversity and inclusion makes us a company of choice for employees, business partners and customers.”

To be considered for the index, The Hartford voluntarily participated in a Bloomberg GEI survey that measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Companies included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. The Hartford was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets.”

Building a diverse workforce and nurturing an inclusive culture is a moral imperative, powerful business requirement – and a top priority for The Hartford. That’s why the company has continued to focus its investments in talent development initiatives related to diversity and inclusion strategies, including leadership training, mentoring and the company’s nine employee resource groups, which includes the Professional Women’s Network. To learn more about diversity and inclusion at The Hartford, visit https://www.thehartford.com/careers/corporate-diversity.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

