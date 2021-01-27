 

Yum! Brands Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 14:04  |  37   |   |   

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) was named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the Company’s commitment to advancing women’s equality and transparency in gender reporting. Yum! is one of 380 companies included on the 2021 Bloomberg GEI, which covers 11 sectors across 44 countries and regions, and brings transparency around gender-related practices and policies by encouraging disclosure of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

“Investing in our culture and talent with a focus on equity and inclusion is key to creating a workplace that attracts, develops and retains the best and brightest people in the industry,” said Tracy Skeans, Yum! Chief Transformation & People Officer. “Being named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index reaffirms our efforts and shows that we’re on the right path when it comes to our continued work to build a diverse and inclusive culture and to advance our gender equity strategy.”

Yum! Brands has a long history of investing in its people-first culture which includes a focus on equity and inclusion and is illustrated in part by the advancement of women. In line with the Paradigm for Parity coalition’s goal to advance women to senior roles and achieve gender parity in leadership globally by 2030, more than 40% of Yum! Brands’ global leadership positions are now held by women, making more progress in two years than in the previous 10.

“At Yum!, we’re stronger when we have diverse people, voices and ideas at the table and we know that fostering a culture of equity, inclusion and belonging is central to achieving this,” said James Fripp, Yum! Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer. “We’re proud to be included on an index with companies who share our vision around an inclusive workplace and are committed to making additional progress on this journey.”

Yum! Brands' equity, inclusion and belonging strategy focuses on investing in programs to support women and under-represented minorities, including inclusive leadership training, mentoring and sponsorship programs, employee resource groups, executive coaching and benefits to enable well-being at home and work. Yum! also works closely with partner organizations to advance its equity and inclusion work, including CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, We Are All Human’s Hispanic Promise, Consortium for Graduate Study in Management and the Women’s Foodservice Forum. In addition, in 2020, Yum! launched the Unlocking Opportunity Initiative that pledges $100 million over five years to fight inequality.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

The Bloomberg GEI is a comprehensive and transparent reporting framework that offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

For more information about Yum! Brands’ equity and inclusion work and its broader citizenship and sustainability strategy called its Recipe for Good, visit www.yum.com/citizenship.

View more information on the Bloomberg 2021 Gender-Equality Index here.

About Yum! Brands, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories, making it a leader in global retail development primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Index and in 2020, Yum Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

Yum Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yum! Brands Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) was named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the Company’s commitment to advancing women’s equality and transparency in gender reporting. Yum! is one of 380 companies included on the 2021 Bloomberg GEI, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Veolia Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Die Aktie von Beyond Meat steigt nach der Nachricht über ein neues Taco Bell-Menüprodukt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.07.20
85
YUM!-Brands - Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC,...