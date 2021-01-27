Yum! Brands Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

“Investing in our culture and talent with a focus on equity and inclusion is key to creating a workplace that attracts, develops and retains the best and brightest people in the industry,” said Tracy Skeans, Yum! Chief Transformation & People Officer. “Being named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index reaffirms our efforts and shows that we’re on the right path when it comes to our continued work to build a diverse and inclusive culture and to advance our gender equity strategy.”

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) was named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the Company’s commitment to advancing women’s equality and transparency in gender reporting. Yum! is one of 380 companies included on the 2021 Bloomberg GEI, which covers 11 sectors across 44 countries and regions, and brings transparency around gender-related practices and policies by encouraging disclosure of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Yum! Brands has a long history of investing in its people-first culture which includes a focus on equity and inclusion and is illustrated in part by the advancement of women. In line with the Paradigm for Parity coalition’s goal to advance women to senior roles and achieve gender parity in leadership globally by 2030, more than 40% of Yum! Brands’ global leadership positions are now held by women, making more progress in two years than in the previous 10.

“At Yum!, we’re stronger when we have diverse people, voices and ideas at the table and we know that fostering a culture of equity, inclusion and belonging is central to achieving this,” said James Fripp, Yum! Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer. “We’re proud to be included on an index with companies who share our vision around an inclusive workplace and are committed to making additional progress on this journey.”

Yum! Brands' equity, inclusion and belonging strategy focuses on investing in programs to support women and under-represented minorities, including inclusive leadership training, mentoring and sponsorship programs, employee resource groups, executive coaching and benefits to enable well-being at home and work. Yum! also works closely with partner organizations to advance its equity and inclusion work, including CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, We Are All Human’s Hispanic Promise, Consortium for Graduate Study in Management and the Women’s Foodservice Forum. In addition, in 2020, Yum! launched the Unlocking Opportunity Initiative that pledges $100 million over five years to fight inequality.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

The Bloomberg GEI is a comprehensive and transparent reporting framework that offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

For more information about Yum! Brands’ equity and inclusion work and its broader citizenship and sustainability strategy called its Recipe for Good, visit www.yum.com/citizenship.

View more information on the Bloomberg 2021 Gender-Equality Index here.

About Yum! Brands, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories, making it a leader in global retail development primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Index and in 2020, Yum Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005520/en/