 

Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical Tool for Cancer and Genetic Disease Testing at Festival of Genomics & Biodata

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 14:00  |  60   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced a presentation by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alka Chaubey at The Festival of Genomics & Biodata where she presented evidence supporting her vision of Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) with Saphyr as a first line test in genetic disease and cancer. As a first line test, OGM would be the first test applied to diagnose the patient and to determine their prognosis and management strategy. Supported by a large body of data provided by Bionano customers and internal and external studies, she demonstrated that OGM detects all classes of structural variants (SVs) including actionable variants in cancer defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), most of which next-generation sequencing (NGS) fails to detect and currently need a combination of multiple cytogenetic methods for clinical analysis.

The Festival of Genomics & Biodata is a global virtual event with more than 5,000 attendees, taking place January 26-29, 2021. On day one of the event, Dr. Chaubey presented a large number of genetic disease and cancer cases where patient samples were analyzed with OGM and disease-causing structural variants were identified.

With respect to genetic disease, she discussed how OGM is the only cytogenomic method that can detect all SV classes, unlike karyotyping, FISH and CMA which need to be run in parallel or sequentially and the data combined. In addition, she showed evidence that OGM can correctly identify microdeletion and microduplication syndromes like DiGeorge Syndrome, muscular dystrophies like Duchenne’s and FSHD1, and repeat expansion disorders like Fragile X Syndrome, all of which require a specialized test with standard of care methods but are automatically analyzed as part of the Saphyr’s whole genome analysis.

With respect to cancer, Dr. Chaubey presented cases of leukemias and solid tumor demonstrating OGM’s ability to precisely define breakpoints and fusion partners of genomic rearrangements, and that OGM can detect all actionable SVs defined by the WHO and NCCN, without the need for tiered testing and confirmatory follow up tests. She concluded that OGM is a next generation cytogenomics tool in both genetic disease and cancer, and that the continued adoption of OGM for clinical use as laboratory developed tests (LDT) is common practice for diagnostic technologies entering the clinic.

Seite 1 von 3


Bionano Genomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical Tool for Cancer and Genetic Disease Testing at Festival of Genomics & Biodata SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced a presentation by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alka Chaubey at The Festival of Genomics & Biodata where she presented evidence supporting her vision of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Bionano Significantly Reduces Analysis Cost and Time to Actionable Results with Update to its Cloud Compute
25.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
20.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
MD Anderson Cancer Center Publication Shows How Bionano’s Saphyr System Can Significantly Reduce Time to Actionable Results for Myelodysplastic Syndrome Patients
19.01.21
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
15.01.21
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular Dystrophy Testing
14.01.21
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel Diagnostic Markers and Drug Targets
13.01.21
Bionano Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
13.01.21
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides Actionable Information Faster, in Single Assay

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:50 Uhr
274
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst