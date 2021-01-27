Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical Tool for Cancer and Genetic Disease Testing at Festival of Genomics & Biodata

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced a presentation by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alka Chaubey at The Festival of Genomics & Biodata where she presented evidence supporting her vision of Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) with Saphyr as a first line test in genetic disease and cancer. As a first line test, OGM would be the first test applied to diagnose the patient and to determine their prognosis and management strategy. Supported by a large body of data provided by Bionano customers and internal and external studies, she demonstrated that OGM detects all classes of structural variants (SVs) including actionable variants in cancer defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), most of which next-generation sequencing (NGS) fails to detect and currently need a combination of multiple cytogenetic methods for clinical analysis.



The Festival of Genomics & Biodata is a global virtual event with more than 5,000 attendees, taking place January 26-29, 2021. On day one of the event, Dr. Chaubey presented a large number of genetic disease and cancer cases where patient samples were analyzed with OGM and disease-causing structural variants were identified.

With respect to genetic disease, she discussed how OGM is the only cytogenomic method that can detect all SV classes, unlike karyotyping, FISH and CMA which need to be run in parallel or sequentially and the data combined. In addition, she showed evidence that OGM can correctly identify microdeletion and microduplication syndromes like DiGeorge Syndrome, muscular dystrophies like Duchenne’s and FSHD1, and repeat expansion disorders like Fragile X Syndrome, all of which require a specialized test with standard of care methods but are automatically analyzed as part of the Saphyr’s whole genome analysis.

With respect to cancer, Dr. Chaubey presented cases of leukemias and solid tumor demonstrating OGM’s ability to precisely define breakpoints and fusion partners of genomic rearrangements, and that OGM can detect all actionable SVs defined by the WHO and NCCN, without the need for tiered testing and confirmatory follow up tests. She concluded that OGM is a next generation cytogenomics tool in both genetic disease and cancer, and that the continued adoption of OGM for clinical use as laboratory developed tests (LDT) is common practice for diagnostic technologies entering the clinic.