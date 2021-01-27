 

Gentherm Announces Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020, at 6 a.m. (ET) on Friday, February 19, 2021, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID number: 13714688

Webcast

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.   

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13714688. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 5, 2021.

Investor Relations Contact
Yijing Brentano
investors@gentherm.com
248-308-1702

Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248-289-9702

About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Gentherm Announces New Independent Director
04.01.21
Gentherm Appoints Steve Fletcher as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Medical Business