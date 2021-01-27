electroCore, Inc. Announces Inclusion of gammaCore Sapphire in new NHS England and NHS Improvement MedTech Funding Mandate Policy 2021/22

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that gammaCore Sapphire (nVNS) has been included in a new long-term reimbursement policy launched by Matthew Whitty, Director of Innovation Research and Life Sciences and Chief Executive of the Accelerated Access Collaborative, for and on behalf of NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI).



The new policy, titled, MedTech Funding Mandate Policy 2021/22, which goes into effect on 1st April 2021, supports commissioners and providers in the use of selected National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)-approved, clinically effective and cost-saving medical devices, diagnostics and digital technologies that will improve patient outcomes. This policy will ensure that patients benefit by enabling faster and wider sustainable adoption of proven and affordable innovations, a commitment stipulated in the NHS Long Term Plan. Further, The NHS Standard Contract will require both commissioners and providers of NHS-funded services to comply, as relevant, with their obligations under, and any recommendations contained in, the MTFM.