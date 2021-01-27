 

electroCore, Inc. Announces Inclusion of gammaCore Sapphire in new NHS England and NHS Improvement MedTech Funding Mandate Policy 2021/22

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that gammaCore Sapphire (nVNS) has been included in a new long-term reimbursement policy launched by Matthew Whitty, Director of Innovation Research and Life Sciences and Chief Executive of the Accelerated Access Collaborative, for and on behalf of NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI).

The new policy, titled, MedTech Funding Mandate Policy 2021/22, which goes into effect on 1st April 2021, supports commissioners and providers in the use of selected National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)-approved, clinically effective and cost-saving medical devices, diagnostics and digital technologies that will improve patient outcomes. This policy will ensure that patients benefit by enabling faster and wider sustainable adoption of proven and affordable innovations, a commitment stipulated in the NHS Long Term Plan. Further, The NHS Standard Contract will require both commissioners and providers of NHS-funded services to comply, as relevant, with their obligations under, and any recommendations contained in, the MTFM.

“This policy represents a firm long-term commitment to ensure the appropriate use of gammaCore for patients with cluster headache,” said Iain Strickland, Vice President of European Operations at electroCore. “The MTFM policy will allow us to transition away from the Innovation and Technology Payment project, which necessitated shorter renewal cycles, and into sustained regional reimbursement arrangements across England. I am particularly pleased that the policy highlights a projection by NICE that further adoption of gammaCore could deliver cost savings to NHS of as much as £4,561,223 over the next five years. I look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with NHS.”

To be included in the MTFM Mandate Policy 2021/22, products must have demonstrated that they:

  • are effective: as demonstrated through positive NICE guidance (MTG or DG);
  • are cost-saving in-year: NICE modelling demonstrates a net savings in the first 12 months of implementing the technology;
  • are affordable to the NHS: the budget impact should not exceed £20 million, in any of the first three years;
  • deliver material savings to the NHS: the benefits of the innovation are over £1 million over five years for the population of England;

The policy can be viewed online at the following link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/aac/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/01/mtf ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
electroCore, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with RSK Medical Inc. in Canada
21.01.21
electroCore, Inc. Announces Scottish Health Technology Group Recommendation For Use of gammaCore in NHS Scotland Cluster Headache Patients
19.01.21
electroCore, Inc. Announces the Establishment of a Unique Level II HCPCS Code for “Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulator”
11.01.21
electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Financial Guidance

ZeitTitel
