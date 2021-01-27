 

Aemetis “Carbon Zero” Plants Designed to Produce Renewable Jet Fuel Utilizing Renewable Hydrogen and Non-Edible Vegetable Oils

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

25 Million Gallon Per Year Capacity Plants Designed to Produce Jet Fuel and Renewable Diesel for Aviation and Truck Markets

CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that its “Carbon Zero” biofuels production plants are designed to produce biofuels, including renewable jet fuel utilizing renewable hydrogen and non-edible vegetable oils sourced from existing Aemetis biofuels plants and other sources. 

The Aemetis “Carbon Zero 1” plant in Riverbank, California is expected to utilize hydroelectric and other renewable power available onsite to produce 25 million gallons per year of jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other byproducts.  The plant is expected to supply the aviation and truck markets with ultra-low carbon renewable fuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other pollutants associated with conventional petroleum-based fuels.

Aemetis Carbon Zero production plants commercialize patented technology exclusive to Aemetis utilizing agricultural and forest waste wood feedstocks.  Carbon Zero plants are integrated with existing Aemetis production facilities to produce energy dense renewable fuels using renewable energy and below zero carbon intensity waste feedstocks.  

“The production of jet fuel and renewable diesel for the aviation and truck markets reflects our mission to reduce greenhouse gases across transportation sectors,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.  “We designed the plant to use renewable hydrogen from agricultural waste wood to add energy to non-edible renewable oil feedstocks that are produced in volume by biofuels plants, including the Aemetis Keyes 65 million gallon per year plant, and powered by electricity from hydroelectric and other renewable sources to produce our ultra-low carbon fuel.”

“The plant design combines below-zero-carbon waste wood with low-carbon waste oil feedstock and zero-carbon renewable energy obtained from solar, hydroelectric and biogas sources. Aemetis is transforming these sources of renewable energy into zero carbon and low carbon renewable fuels to power existing engines and range extender generators used in electric cars and trucks,” McAfee noted.

Carbon Zero production plants are designed to convert below zero carbon feedstocks (waste wood and ag wastes) and renewable energy (solar, renewable natural gas, biogas) into energy dense liquid renewable fuels.  Aemetis expects that such renewable fuels, when used in jet engines and truck engines, will have a “below zero carbon” or “ultra-low carbon” greenhouse gas footprint across the entire lifecycle of the fuel, based on the Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model, the pre-eminent science-based lifecycle analysis measurement tool.

Seite 1 von 3
Aemetis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aemetis “Carbon Zero” Plants Designed to Produce Renewable Jet Fuel Utilizing Renewable Hydrogen and Non-Edible Vegetable Oils 25 Million Gallon Per Year Capacity Plants Designed to Produce Jet Fuel and Renewable Diesel for Aviation and Truck Markets CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Aemetis “Carbon Zero” Solar Energy and Energy Efficiency Upgrades Supported by $16.8 Million of California CEC and Utility Grants
15.01.21
U.S. Patent Awarded and Exclusively Licensed to Aemetis Enabling Launch of “Carbon Zero” Production Plants

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:24 Uhr
73
Aemetis-erneuerbare Brennstoffe und Biochemikalien