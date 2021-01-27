Aemetis “Carbon Zero” Plants Designed to Produce Renewable Jet Fuel Utilizing Renewable Hydrogen and Non-Edible Vegetable Oils

CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that its “Carbon Zero” biofuels production plants are designed to produce biofuels, including renewable jet fuel utilizing renewable hydrogen and non-edible vegetable oils sourced from existing Aemetis biofuels plants and other sources.

The Aemetis “Carbon Zero 1” plant in Riverbank, California is expected to utilize hydroelectric and other renewable power available onsite to produce 25 million gallons per year of jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other byproducts. The plant is expected to supply the aviation and truck markets with ultra-low carbon renewable fuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other pollutants associated with conventional petroleum-based fuels.

Aemetis Carbon Zero production plants commercialize patented technology exclusive to Aemetis utilizing agricultural and forest waste wood feedstocks. Carbon Zero plants are integrated with existing Aemetis production facilities to produce energy dense renewable fuels using renewable energy and below zero carbon intensity waste feedstocks.

“The production of jet fuel and renewable diesel for the aviation and truck markets reflects our mission to reduce greenhouse gases across transportation sectors,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “We designed the plant to use renewable hydrogen from agricultural waste wood to add energy to non-edible renewable oil feedstocks that are produced in volume by biofuels plants, including the Aemetis Keyes 65 million gallon per year plant, and powered by electricity from hydroelectric and other renewable sources to produce our ultra-low carbon fuel.”

“The plant design combines below-zero-carbon waste wood with low-carbon waste oil feedstock and zero-carbon renewable energy obtained from solar, hydroelectric and biogas sources. Aemetis is transforming these sources of renewable energy into zero carbon and low carbon renewable fuels to power existing engines and range extender generators used in electric cars and trucks,” McAfee noted.

Carbon Zero production plants are designed to convert below zero carbon feedstocks (waste wood and ag wastes) and renewable energy (solar, renewable natural gas, biogas) into energy dense liquid renewable fuels. Aemetis expects that such renewable fuels, when used in jet engines and truck engines, will have a “below zero carbon” or “ultra-low carbon” greenhouse gas footprint across the entire lifecycle of the fuel, based on the Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model, the pre-eminent science-based lifecycle analysis measurement tool.