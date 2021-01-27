 

Softdados Increases Network Capacity to Meet ISP Demand in Brazil with Infinera’s Optical Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Softdados deployed Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform and XTM Series across its metro and long-haul networks to increase network capacity to meet the growing needs of internet service providers (ISPs) in Brazil. Infinera’s solutions enable Softdados – a company of Softcomp Conectividade Group – to significantly enhance the capabilities of its network and offer customers a variety of high-capacity internet services with agility and security. Partnering with Infinera enables Softdados to future-proof its network with a seamless upgrade path to Infinera’s industry-leading 800G Infinite Capacity Engine technology.

Softdados operates a long-haul and metro network in Brazil for a range of enterprise and ISP customers. Softdados experienced a surge in bandwidth demand from its customers, due to the coronavirus pandemic, driving the need to accelerate its network capacity with Infinera’s GX platform. Infinera’s GX Series is highly scalable, easy to operate, and enabled Softdados to modernize its long-haul network infrastructure quickly to deliver high optical performance on demand. In the metro network, Softdados leveraged Infinera’s XTM Series to benefit from a scalable metro access and aggregation solution that seamlessly integrates its Layer 1 and Layer 2 services.

“Infinera’s GX and XTM solutions enable us to meet metro and long-haul network demands, positioning us for growth to deliver high-capacity services to our customers in record time, even during the pandemic,” said Gustavo Santos, CTO at Softdados. “Infinera’s solutions provide superior optical performance to help us win in our market and position us for future growth with Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution.”

“Working closely with Softdados and our partner Arsitec to upgrade Softdados’ long-haul and metro networks with a tight deadline and during the coronavirus pandemic successfully underscores the value of our highly specialized local resources in Latin America,” said Alexandre Salomao, Infinera Country Manager for Brazil. “In addition to our skilled professional services team, our industry-leading solutions powered by our innovative optical technology help network operators like Softdados succeed in their markets.”

Infinera worked closely with its local partner Arsitec to offer a best-in-class solution to fit Softdados’s needs.

Infinera Contacts:

Media:
 Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com  

Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Head of Investor Relations
apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the financial, operational, and technical benefits of deploying Infinera’s solutions. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 26, 2020 as filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.


Infinera Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Softdados Increases Network Capacity to Meet ISP Demand in Brazil with Infinera’s Optical Solutions SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Softdados deployed Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform and XTM Series across its metro and long-haul networks to increase network capacity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board