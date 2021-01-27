Softdados Increases Network Capacity to Meet ISP Demand in Brazil with Infinera’s Optical Solutions

Softdados operates a long-haul and metro network in Brazil for a range of enterprise and ISP customers. Softdados experienced a surge in bandwidth demand from its customers, due to the coronavirus pandemic, driving the need to accelerate its network capacity with Infinera’s GX platform. Infinera’s GX Series is highly scalable, easy to operate, and enabled Softdados to modernize its long-haul network infrastructure quickly to deliver high optical performance on demand. In the metro network, Softdados leveraged Infinera’s XTM Series to benefit from a scalable metro access and aggregation solution that seamlessly integrates its Layer 1 and Layer 2 services.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Softdados deployed Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform and XTM Series across its metro and long-haul networks to increase network capacity to meet the growing needs of internet service providers (ISPs) in Brazil. Infinera’s solutions enable Softdados – a company of Softcomp Conectividade Group – to significantly enhance the capabilities of its network and offer customers a variety of high-capacity internet services with agility and security. Partnering with Infinera enables Softdados to future-proof its network with a seamless upgrade path to Infinera’s industry-leading 800G Infinite Capacity Engine technology.

“Infinera’s GX and XTM solutions enable us to meet metro and long-haul network demands, positioning us for growth to deliver high-capacity services to our customers in record time, even during the pandemic,” said Gustavo Santos, CTO at Softdados. “Infinera’s solutions provide superior optical performance to help us win in our market and position us for future growth with Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution.”

“Working closely with Softdados and our partner Arsitec to upgrade Softdados’ long-haul and metro networks with a tight deadline and during the coronavirus pandemic successfully underscores the value of our highly specialized local resources in Latin America,” said Alexandre Salomao, Infinera Country Manager for Brazil. “In addition to our skilled professional services team, our industry-leading solutions powered by our innovative optical technology help network operators like Softdados succeed in their markets.”

Infinera worked closely with its local partner Arsitec to offer a best-in-class solution to fit Softdados’s needs.

Infinera Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Head of Investor Relations

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the financial, operational, and technical benefits of deploying Infinera’s solutions. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 26, 2020 as filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.