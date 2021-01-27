Independent Research Firm Finds 390% ROI with Billtrust B2B Accounts Receivable Automation and Integrated Payments

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, has released a new commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Billtrust, quantifying the benefits of Billtrust’s accounts receivable (AR) automation with integrated B2B payments. The Forrester study found that the studied organization realized an ROI of 390% over three years and over $1.1 million in cost savings resulting in a payback period of less than six months. In addition, other significant benefits were realized such as improved customer experience and employee morale, a reduction in write-downs and increased digitization and disaster readiness. The study is available for download here .

“Our solutions are mission critical and provide quantifiable value for companies to accelerate cash flow, improve customer experience and enable business continuity and scale efficiency,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “We are pleased that Forrester, using their TEI methodology, confirmed, in our opinion, how our AR automation and integrated payments solutions can create such powerful results for organizations."

Forrester found that the studied organization experienced the following risk-adjusted present value (PV) quantified benefits over three years:

Projected $422,000 savings with Billtrust Payments. The organization deploys Billtrust Payments, enabling them to accept their customers’ preferred payment types such as ACH, credit card and wires. Transitioning customers from check to ACH drastically reduces the average cost of collections, and by collecting and reporting robust data to credit card processors, the organization recognized significant interchange optimization discounts.

The organization deploys Billtrust Payments, enabling them to accept their customers’ preferred payment types such as ACH, credit card and wires. Transitioning customers from check to ACH drastically reduces the average cost of collections, and by collecting and reporting robust data to credit card processors, the organization recognized significant interchange optimization discounts. Saved $359,000 with Billtrust Cash Application . The organization drastically reduced the time and effort required to match payments with remittance information, applying the various types of incoming payments to the correct underlying purchase activity and customer. With Billtrust, the organization achieved 80% straight through processing of cash application activities, allowing the firm to reduce required headcount for the operation by 50%.

. The organization drastically reduced the time and effort required to match payments with remittance information, applying the various types of incoming payments to the correct underlying purchase activity and customer. With Billtrust, the organization achieved 80% straight through processing of cash application activities, allowing the firm to reduce required headcount for the operation by 50%. Saved $322,000 with Billtrust Invoicing. Billtrust enabled the organization to transition invoices from print to digital thereby eliminating printing, labor and postage costs, an e-invoice costs 88% less to send, on average.

Billtrust enabled the organization to transition invoices from print to digital thereby eliminating printing, labor and postage costs, an e-invoice costs 88% less to send, on average. Projected $46,000 savings in days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt. Having an electronic and efficiently managed payment collections process enabled the organization to reduce the average DSO of receivables, freeing up capital that can be allocated to other business functions. Additionally, by lowering the average amount of open receivables, the organization reduces the overall amount of bad debt.

The interviewed organization also reported the following benefits: