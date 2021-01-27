Ceylon Graphite Announces Participation in O&M Town Hall Webinar Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 and Upcoming Investor Conference Schedules

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“ Ceylon Graphite ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Sasha Jacob, Founder and Strategic Advisor of the Company will be speaking at an investor webinar hosted by New York based O&M Partners on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 4.05 PM EST. The webinar will provide participants an overview of the Company and its exciting recent developments as it accelerates continued evolution from high-quality low-cost graphite producer, to an innovator in value added graphite products for technology, construction, battery and transportation industries.

Webinar Registration Details:

When: Wednesday, 27th January 2021 at 4.05 pm EST

Registration link: https://bit.ly/2Nn19UV

Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer said: "I encourage existing and potential investors to participate in this interactive meeting so that they may have the opportunity to learn more about the unique investment opportunity Ceylon Graphite presents. Graphite is the “New Oil” and currently impacts our daily lives in many ways. It will become even more important in the years to come as electric vehicles and energy storage gain further adoption."

Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Ceylon Graphite will be presenting at the following virtual investor conference in the next few months and welcomes anyone interested to reach out for meeting requests and/or presentation details.

Global Chinese Financial Forum - Virtual Base Metals and Energy Metals Day

February 3, 2021

www.GCFF.CA

6iX – Webinar – Battery Metals Summit

February 9th, 2021

https://my.6ix.com/5W8RoTDB

Mines and Money – 5@5 – Battery Metal Opportunities

February 11, 2021

https://minesandmoney.com/5-at-5/

Mines and Money Online Global Conference

March 23-25, 2021

https://minesandmoney.com/online/march/

This webinar was initially supposed to be held on the 21st, of January 2021 but was postponed by a week due to unavoidable circumstances.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and development and commercialisation of innovative graphite products and their applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly own subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 site and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.