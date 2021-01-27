Global Diversified Marketing Group Secures Placement with Major National Club Store and First Purchase Order Issued

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) has successfully secured placement with National Club Store Chain for our premium snack to be stocked and sold at North East Region. The first purchase order has already been received and plans are moving forward to deliver initial product shipments for February.

Paul Adler, Chairman, and CEO stated, “I could not be more pleased by the results of our successful new placement with this major National Club Store Chain. It is especially encouraging to have the first purchase order from this Club Store chain already in hand so no time is being lost. We are now making preparations to deliver the initial product shipments to their stores so they can reach store shelves and be available to the very large and discerning customer base in February. We will then continue to work to build the program into higher quantity and more diverse orders as we go forward together.”

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (“DSD”) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.