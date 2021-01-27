 

Vislink Begins Shipping Latest Satellite Communications Equipment, DVE6100 Encoder

High Quality and Affordable Solution Boosts Satellite Bandwidth Efficiency with Latest HEVC Video Compression and DVB-S2X Satellite Modulation Technology

New Multi-Format, Multi-Channel 4K HEVC Exciter Closes Connectivity Gap for Network Operators

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL) (“the Company”), the global technology leader in collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, has begun shipping its DVE6100 encoder—a compact, multi-format, multi-channel 4K HEVC exciter that provides quick, secure communications delivered at low transmission costs for high quality, reliable satellite transmission.

Vislink’s DVE6100 offers organizations in the broadcast and media, law enforcement, public safety and defense markets ultimate satellite bandwidth efficiency by utilizing its latest HEVC video compression and DVB-S2X satellite modulation technology. This allows a 50 percent reduction in leased satellite bandwidth compared to MPEG-4, DVB-S2 technology, which dramatically reduces satellite OPEX. For HD resolutions, the reduction in satellite bandwidth leasing and satellite bandwidth costs can result in a return on investment in just a few months.

In addition to lower cost, by being more efficient in use of valuable bandwidth the DVE6100 expands broadcasters’ access to more payload data rates without transmission cost increases. As a result, the extra space allows broadcasters to satisfy demand for more content. The DVE6100 has the ability to encode video of all resolutions from SD to highest quality 4K UHD, including High Dynamic Range. The unit’s multi-channel capability means that up to four HD video services can be encoded by one unit.

“Video production and delivery of content to viewers has transformed greatly over the past year. The DVE6100 boosts satellite efficiency and provides users a highly channel dense and flexible solution,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Our satellite communications systems enhance video production, regardless of the environment, to meet the evolving needs of stakeholders and deliver high quality video data.”

Additional key features of the DVE6100 include:

  • 4K UHD, HD, SD multi-format encoding
  • HEVC, MPEG-4, MPEG-2 multi-standard compression
  • High quality 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit/10-bit profiles
  • 1x 4K or up to 4x HD/SD services encoded
  • Very low latency encoding modes
  • High dynamic range support
  • Flexible audio encode with MPEG L1/2 and AAC encoding
  • Linear PCM and Dolby E audio pass-through
  • 8x stereo pairs of audio encoding
  • Secure BISS 1 & BISS E encryption
  • DVB-S2X, S2, S satellite modulation
  • L-band RF output
  • ASI input and output

Vislink has supplied satellite communications solutions to the live news production, entertainment, defense, public safety, border security, counter terrorism and military surveillance sectors for over 30 years, and currently has several thousand satellite terminal installations active worldwide. To learn more about Vislink’s products and solutions, please contact sales@vislink.com.

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

