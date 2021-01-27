 

Power Solutions International Celebrates Shipment of 1,000th Power Generation Unit to Enchanted Rock

Powered by a 21.9-liter engine, the unit provides more than 400 kWe in power for demand response and microgrid applications

WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, recently shipped its 1,000th power generation unit to Enchanted Rock, a Houston, Texas-based provider of utility-grade backup power to commercial and industrial customers.

Enchanted Rock uses power generation units produced by PSI in demand response and microgrid applications to supplement or replace grid-supplied power during power outages. The power generation package pairs a 21.9-liter natural gas engine with an alternator, cooling system and housings. The engine is dressed and assembled in PSI’s large engine manufacturing facility in Itasca, Ill., then shipped to the Company’s plant in Darien, Wis., where enclosure fabrication, final assembly and testing are performed. The final package is roughly 8-feet by 10-feet by 10-feet in size.

“This shipment is quite an achievement for both companies,” PSI CEO John Miller said. “We highly value our relationship with Enchanted Rock.  Serving the demand response and microgrid markets continues to be a very important part of our growth strategy.”

The 21.9-liter engine is currently rated at 400 kWe for limited time running (LTR) and 448 kWe for emergency standby applications. The design of the Enchanted Rock power generation package was developed through the collaborative efforts of PSI’s engineering and test teams.

PSI and Enchanted Rock entered into a multi-year supply agreement in 2017. Today, the units Enchanted Rock receives from PSI are used at a variety of locations including manufacturing plants, retail stores, healthcare centers and water infrastructure. Enchanted Rock recently announced that it will provide power resiliency for energy provider ComEd’s Bronzeville Community Microgrid project on Chicago’s south side. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.
Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems.  PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.  The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.  In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles.  For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

