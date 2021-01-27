Brixton Metals Summarizes 2020 Results and Outlines 2021 Plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to provide highlights of the results of its 2020 exploration activities and outlines its 2021 exploration plans to advance the district-scale Thorn Project in the Golden Triangle of BC, and its other wholly owned projects.

Discovered porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization at the Camp Creek Target, Thorn Project

Added 7 new large-scale Cu-Au targets at the Thorn Project

Expanded the Thorn Project to 2600 square kilometers, the largest in the Golden Triangle

Entered into a USD$44.5M Earn-in-JV with HPX on the Hog Heaven Project

Started a 20,000m drill program at the Langis Ag-Co Project

A rock grab sample returned 53.6 g/t Au from the Atlin Goldfields Project

Strengthened the board and management team

Ended the year with approx. $9.3 million in the treasury

Chairman and CEO Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are pleased with the results from the 2020 exploration season and ending the year with a strong treasury. The year of 2021 is shaping up to be a transformative one for Brixton. The Company is positioned to achieve rapid growth with its attractive wholly owned portfolio of copper-gold-silver exploration projects, anticipated rising metals prices, increasing investor interest and the rapidly growing electrification movement globally, which is poised to drive copper demand to new heights.”

2021 Objectives

Follow-up deep drilling at the Camp Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo discovery

Follow-up shallow drilling at the Trapper and Outlaw gold targets and advance other targets

Complete the ongoing 20,000m drill program for high-grade Ag-Co at the Langis Project

Close on the formal Earn-in-JV agreement with HPX and commence exploration funded by HPX targeting a copper-rich porphyry deposit

Continue to explore strategic options for non-core assets



Thorn Cu-Au-Ag Project - Golden Triangle, BC

During the winter months of 2019-2020 Brixton acquired ASTER and SENTINEL-2 satellite data and processed it for alteration minerals over the entire Thorn Project. A further 150 historic assessment reports were compiled for geochemical data resulting in an additional 10,524 soils, 486 silts and 3240 rocks assays.

The Company completed 12km of IP and downhole IP in holes 150 and 162 over the Camp Creek Target, and combined with the 2019 survey, mapped a large 3km by 2km opened ended chargeability high anomaly that is open to depth. An airborne radiometric and magnetic survey was flown at the Metla and West Targets which revealed large potassic-altered zones that are associated with the new copper-gold anomalies. The Company conducted 596 square kilometers of LIDAR surveys.