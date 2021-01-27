 

Catalyst Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,700,000 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $5.75 per share to the public. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,305,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $50 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. This amount assumes no exercise of the underwriters’ option.

Catalyst anticipates using the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes including research, development and manufacturing activities in its hemophilia and complement programs, specifically MarzAA (FVIIa), CB 4332 (enhanced complement Factor I) and others, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, facilities expansion, and to meet working capital needs.

Piper, Sandler & Co., is acting as sole lead active bookrunner and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as a bookrunner.

A “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228970) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.  Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, and when available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

