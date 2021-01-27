Philip Morris International Named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Company’s Commitment to Advancing Gender Equity

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) has today been added to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for its transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equity. This recognition underscores PMI’s work to progress gender equity in the workplace and to ensure equal opportunities for all employees.

“I am delighted that PMI has been named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for our focus on advancing gender equity,” said Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer at PMI. “We count on inclusion to better our organization and believe everyone has an important role to play in making PMI a more inclusive and diverse employer. From striving to improve our gender balance at all levels to maintaining our global leadership on equal pay, our efforts are not only an essential part of being a responsible corporate citizen and contributing to our shared global sustainability goals but also crucial to our progress toward delivering a smoke-free future.”