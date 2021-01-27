 

Philip Morris International Named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Company’s Commitment to Advancing Gender Equity

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) has today been added to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for its transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equity. This recognition underscores PMI’s work to progress gender equity in the workplace and to ensure equal opportunities for all employees.

“I am delighted that PMI has been named to the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for our focus on advancing gender equity,” said Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer at PMI. “We count on inclusion to better our organization and believe everyone has an important role to play in making PMI a more inclusive and diverse employer. From striving to improve our gender balance at all levels to maintaining our global leadership on equal pay, our efforts are not only an essential part of being a responsible corporate citizen and contributing to our shared global sustainability goals but also crucial to our progress toward delivering a smoke-free future.”

The Bloomberg GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. PMI is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in this year’s index, all of which scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s pillars. PMI’s recognition stems from the host of efforts it has made in recent years, including:

  • Setting a global company-wide target to improve gender balance to at least 40 percent female representation in management by 2022 and measuring and reporting progress against it;
  • Becoming the first EQUAL-SALARY globally certified company (March 2019), confirming equal pay for equal work for women and men everywhere PMI operates (90+ countries);
  • Appointing a Chief Diversity Officer, who reports directly to the CEO;
  • Addressing gender bias in talent assessments—including in recruitment, performance management, and opportunities for promotion;
  • Offering flexible working arrangements for employees and supporting women and men in better balancing work and family commitments with parental leave; and
  • Celebrating top female talent as role models and offering formal and informal opportunities for women to build valuable connections for support, learning, and mentoring.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

