Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines today confirmed that the Company is in discussion with the U.S. government to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for delivery in the third quarter of 2021.

To date, the U.S. government has agreed to purchase 200 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. This new purchase would bring the U.S. government’s confirmed order commitment to 300 million doses.