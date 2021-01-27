APi Group Announces Mandatory Redemption of Warrants
APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”), announced today that, as of January 26, 2021, a mandatory redemption event has occurred with respect to all of its outstanding warrants (OTCBB: JCQQ). Each warrant will be mandatorily redeemed by the Company for $0.01 per warrant on February 25, 2021, unless exercised before 5:00 p.m. on February 24. 2021. The mandatory redemption event has been triggered because the daily volume weighted average price of APi’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for the ten consecutive trading days ended January 26, 2021 was equal to or greater than $18.00.
Registered holders of warrants (which may include CREST participants) will have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021 to exercise their warrants through the Company’s warrant receiving agent, Computershare. The warrants are exercisable in multiples of three for each share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share of common stock. On or after February 25, 2021, registered holders of warrants will have no further rights with regard to such warrants except the right to receive $0.01 per warrant.
As of the date hereof, there are 63,774,398 warrants outstanding and 180,499,936 common shares outstanding. If all warrants are exercised, an additional 21,258,132 shares of common stock will be issued.
Russ Becker, APi’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “The achievement of this milestone provides us with additional financial flexibility to continue driving growth and creating shareholder value. We continue to believe that we are well-positioned to deliver consistent, profitable growth for our shareholders by optimizing the performance of our existing businesses, pursuing a disciplined acquisition strategy and effectively managing our capital structure. We look forward to providing an update on our 2020 year-end results in the near future.”
APi Co-Chair James E. Lillie added: “We are pleased to have achieved this 10 months after becoming a NYSE publicly listed company. The potential exercise of the outstanding warrants, should it occur before redemption, would result in approximately $244 million of cash proceeds to the Company. This influx of cash to our already strong balance sheet would drive our net leverage ratio to approximately 1.8x, creating significant capacity for opportunistic M&A, stock buybacks and debt repayment.”
