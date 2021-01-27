APi Group Announces Mandatory Redemption of Warrants

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”), announced today that, as of January 26, 2021, a mandatory redemption event has occurred with respect to all of its outstanding warrants (OTCBB: JCQQ). Each warrant will be mandatorily redeemed by the Company for $0.01 per warrant on February 25, 2021, unless exercised before 5:00 p.m. on February 24. 2021. The mandatory redemption event has been triggered because the daily volume weighted average price of APi’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for the ten consecutive trading days ended January 26, 2021 was equal to or greater than $18.00.

Registered holders of warrants (which may include CREST participants) will have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021 to exercise their warrants through the Company’s warrant receiving agent, Computershare. The warrants are exercisable in multiples of three for each share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share of common stock. On or after February 25, 2021, registered holders of warrants will have no further rights with regard to such warrants except the right to receive $0.01 per warrant.