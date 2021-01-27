BurgerFi New Restaurant Openings for 2021 to Surge by 30%

BurgerFi’s Delivery Sales Up 121% in Q4 of 2020 vs. 2019

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), one of the fastest growing better burger chains, that went public last month, is reporting preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The preliminary results are subject to completion of BurgerFi’s annual financial reporting process and the preparation of the audited financial statements for the calendar year.



BurgerFi currently expects total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be approximately $9.0 million compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $34.3 million versus $34.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.1