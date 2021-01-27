 

Ehave Looks to Expand KetaDASH to Palliative Care

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

Palliative patients could benefit from the ketamine home delivery platform, KetaDASH

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it is exploring how palliative patients could benefit from its Ketamine home delivery platform, KetaDASH.

Ehave’s Advanced Approach to Palliative Care for Cancer Patients

Palliative care refers to specialized medical care for those patients who are suffering from a serious illness According to the World Health Organization (WHO), palliative care is an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problem associated with life-threatening illness, through the prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification and impeccable assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, physical, psychosocial and spiritual. In many studies, it has been observed that the diagnosis of cancer causes a serious impact on the patients' minds, often leading many of them to develop serious mental conditions like severe depression and anxiety.

This depression, when chronic, not only interferes with the ongoing cancer treatments but could also result in suicidal thoughts in the patients. In addition to the mental pain, cancer patients also often suffer from physical pain from long-term aggressive treatments.

Ketamine as a Treatment for Depression

Ketamine was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970 as an anesthetic agent to be used during surgery. Ketamine can now be purchased generically. Ehave believes that Ketamine IV drip will add an advanced approach to easing both the mental and physical pain Palliative Care patients often suffer from. Several studies have shown ketamine’s efficacy in treating physical pain and depression in palliative care patients. According to the non-profit research and educational organization, MAPS, “There has been a recent explosion of interest in ketamine, a synthetic chemical with powerful antidepressant and visionary properties.”

Renewed experiments and investigations in many clinical research settings across the globe suggest the application of psychedelics like ketamine can open new doors for treating mental illnesses like depression, anxiety, addiction, and PTSD. Though ketamine was primarily approved by FDA as a pain-relieving and anesthetic agent; now it is believed to treat and ease psychiatric conditions like depression and anxiety along with addiction.

Seite 1 von 4
Ehave Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ehave Looks to Expand KetaDASH to Palliative Care Palliative patients could benefit from the ketamine home delivery platform, KetaDASHMIAMI, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Big Data Management in Mental Healthcare
22.01.21
Ehave Closes Transaction to Acquire CureDash Assets, Adds KetaDASH Home Delivery Service for Ketamine Clinics
21.01.21
Ehave Revolutionizes Patient Medical Records for Psychedelic Mental Health
20.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Closes 20/20 Global Transaction, Mycotopia Therapy Now Operating as a Publicly Traded Company with Intent to Focus on Psychedelic Sector
11.01.21
Ehave Forms Partnership with Cognitive Apps to Introduce Revolutionary AI Voice Assistant That Will Revolutionize Mental Health in Psychedelic Sector
08.01.21
Ehave, Inc. names Patrick Gallagher Director of Sales and Customer Acquisition
07.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Partners with Cognitive Apps to Add Artificial Intelligence-Powered Mental Health Analytical Platform for Psychedelic Use in G20 Countries
04.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Files to List on the Canadian Stock Exchange and Applies to Upgrade to OTCQB Exchange