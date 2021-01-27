Ehave Looks to Expand KetaDASH to Palliative Care

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it is exploring how palliative patients could benefit from its Ketamine home delivery platform, KetaDASH.

Palliative care refers to specialized medical care for those patients who are suffering from a serious illness According to the World Health Organization (WHO), palliative care is an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problem associated with life-threatening illness, through the prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification and impeccable assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, physical, psychosocial and spiritual. In many studies, it has been observed that the diagnosis of cancer causes a serious impact on the patients' minds, often leading many of them to develop serious mental conditions like severe depression and anxiety.

This depression, when chronic, not only interferes with the ongoing cancer treatments but could also result in suicidal thoughts in the patients. In addition to the mental pain, cancer patients also often suffer from physical pain from long-term aggressive treatments.

Ketamine as a Treatment for Depression

Ketamine was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970 as an anesthetic agent to be used during surgery. Ketamine can now be purchased generically. Ehave believes that Ketamine IV drip will add an advanced approach to easing both the mental and physical pain Palliative Care patients often suffer from. Several studies have shown ketamine’s efficacy in treating physical pain and depression in palliative care patients. According to the non-profit research and educational organization, MAPS, “There has been a recent explosion of interest in ketamine, a synthetic chemical with powerful antidepressant and visionary properties.”

Renewed experiments and investigations in many clinical research settings across the globe suggest the application of psychedelics like ketamine can open new doors for treating mental illnesses like depression, anxiety, addiction, and PTSD. Though ketamine was primarily approved by FDA as a pain-relieving and anesthetic agent; now it is believed to treat and ease psychiatric conditions like depression and anxiety along with addiction.