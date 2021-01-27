 

C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant System in Initial Trial with Leading Provider of Custom Structures for a Top Mass Retailer

C-Bond BRS provides third-party validated protection to stop bullets from handguns to semi-automatic rifles

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) is in an initial trial with a leading provider of custom structures, which are supplied to a top mass retailer. C-Bond sold the glass, treated with C-Bond BRS, to the provider of kiosks, security booths, and other prefabricated structures, who will provide it to the retail customer in an effort to protect employees and customers from gun violence or forced entry.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface thereby increasing impact resistance and preventing breakage. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“This new C-Bond customer is conducting a trial of C-Bond BRS in an effort to provide its end customer with value-added safety features for its structures,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “The need for security in all aspects of our lives is not going away, and employers have a responsibility to protect their employees and customers alike from gun violence, robberies, and other forced entry.”

C-Bond BRS has been installed in numerous schools, government buildings, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications.

About C-Bond                
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the provider of kiosks, security booths, and other prefabricated structures will provide it to the retail customer in an effort to protect employees and customers from gun violence or forced entry, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. 

