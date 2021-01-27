Signature Resources Appoints John Hayes as an Advisor to Management and the Board of Directors
TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Hayes as an
advisor to the Company.
John Hayes is a professional geologist with over 20 years of exploration, and many years of capital markets experience. John worked for ten years in mining equity research at BMO Capital Markets and at the time of his retirement in 2014 was a managing director covering global precious and base metal companies as they advanced projects from exploration to production. Most recently, Mr. Hayes served in senior roles at Pretium Resources and Osisko Mining. John graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland with an Honours Bachelor of Science in Geology (1989) and a Master of Science in Geology (1997). He also holds an MBA from Dalhousie University (2003) and is a member (P. Geo.) of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador.
“The Lingman Lake property has historically defined mineralization within a little-explored greenstone belt. Lingman is not unlike any number of early-stage projects in needing capital and
technical leadership to advance. I am pleased to be joining Dan Denbow as an advisor to Signature to help the new leadership team and Board advance the project.”
|John Hayes, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo – Advisory Board
|“We have known John Hayes for a number of years now and have always appreciated his strategic guidance and technical ability. We are honoured to have such an experienced geological and finance professional join our team as an advisor the board of directors and management.”
|Robert Vallis - President & CEO
Stock Options
The Company has also granted 200,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Hayes as a result of his appointment. The options shall have an exercise price of $0.125, expire five years from the date of issuance, and shall vest 25% immediately, and 12.5% every six months thereafter, through to the third anniversary.
About Signature
The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 622 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 12,148 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.
