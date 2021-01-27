Signature Resources Appoints John Hayes as an Advisor to Management and the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Hayes as an advisor to the Company.



John Hayes is a professional geologist with over 20 years of exploration, and many years of capital markets experience. John worked for ten years in mining equity research at BMO Capital Markets and at the time of his retirement in 2014 was a managing director covering global precious and base metal companies as they advanced projects from exploration to production. Most recently, Mr. Hayes served in senior roles at Pretium Resources and Osisko Mining. John graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland with an Honours Bachelor of Science in Geology (1989) and a Master of Science in Geology (1997). He also holds an MBA from Dalhousie University (2003) and is a member (P. Geo.) of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador.