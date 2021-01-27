Global Boatworks Holdings Executes LOI for Strategic Partnership with Technology Transfer Institute to Expand User Experience and Machine Learning Capabilities
BALTIMORE, MD, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") announced it has executed a letter of intent (LOI) with Technology Transfer Institute (TTI), the developer of Legacy Block, which has a network of nearly 40,000 people united to collaborate on ways to advance entrepreneurship and opportunity for all of the members. The Company will work with TTI to develop unique datasets enabling machine learning.
Legacy Block uses smart contract technology to democratize entrepreneurship by allowing the nearly 40,000 users to pledge their support to other network members in both the United States and Nigeria. The rapidly expanding network has presented a need for expertise in building a culture of data collection with a double bottom line commitment. “Our network members are eager for a future where they can grow their business as well as contribute to the growth of other entrepreneurs and we are eager to better understand tech-enabled strategies to ensure we are delivering a valuable user experience,” said CEO Anthea Arnasalam of Technology Transfer Institute.
The Company’s subsidiary, R3 Score Technologies, will work with TTI and its leadership to take their unique datasets to better understand the Legacy Block entrepreneurs for future financial products and services. “TTI’s organically formed community presents a very strong data sample for robust machine learning, which is critical to future algorithm development by our team. We believe there are massive learning and product opportunities available as we grow this partnership,” commented Laurin Leonard, CEO, and Co-Founder of GBBT. The GBBT team intends to engage directly with the Legacy Block community to accelerate future consumer product offerings.
About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.
Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020. R3 Holdings, Inc. is a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. R3’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. To learn more about Global Boatworks Holding, visit www.R3Score.com
