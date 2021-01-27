Global Boatworks Holdings Executes LOI for Strategic Partnership with Technology Transfer Institute to Expand User Experience and Machine Learning Capabilities

BALTIMORE, MD, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") announced it has executed a letter of intent (LOI) with Technology Transfer Institute (TTI), the developer of Legacy Block, which has a network of nearly 40,000 people united to collaborate on ways to advance entrepreneurship and opportunity for all of the members. The Company will work with TTI to develop unique datasets enabling machine learning.

Legacy Block uses smart contract technology to democratize entrepreneurship by allowing the nearly 40,000 users to pledge their support to other network members in both the United States and Nigeria. The rapidly expanding network has presented a need for expertise in building a culture of data collection with a double bottom line commitment. “Our network members are eager for a future where they can grow their business as well as contribute to the growth of other entrepreneurs and we are eager to better understand tech-enabled strategies to ensure we are delivering a valuable user experience,” said CEO Anthea Arnasalam of Technology Transfer Institute.