 

Green Plains Enters into Agreement to Sell Ord, Nebraska Ethanol Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that its subsidiary, Green Plains Ord LLC, has entered into an asset purchase agreement with GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC to sell its 65 million gallon ethanol plant located in Ord, Neb. for $64 million, plus working capital.

“The sale of our Ord, Nebraska plant is another step in our overall “fully funded” strategy to rapidly construct and implement our Ultra-High Protein production technology across our biorefining platform,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “We believe this sale enables us to create additional value for our shareholders by efficiently deploying capital to support our transformation through technological advancements in proteins, sustainable corn oils and clean sugars acquired in the recently announced Fluid Quip Technologies transaction.”

Green Plains Ord LLC has also entered into an asset purchase agreement with Green Plains Partners LP and its affiliates (Partnership) to acquire the storage and transportation assets and the assignment of railcar leases associated with the Ord ethanol plant for $27 million, which will be utilized to pay down the Partnership’s debt. In addition, the storage and throughput services agreement will be amended to adjust the minimum volume commitment to 217.7 million gallons per quarter and to extend the maturity date by one year to June 30, 2029.

“We believe the value achieved from the sale of the Ord facility begins to demonstrate that we remain undervalued relative to the potential of our portfolio. As we execute on our total transformation strategy, adding additional innovative, sustainable and clean products produced at our biorefineries through the application of these technologies, we believe our value will continue to increase,” concluded Becker.

Green Plains will record a pre-tax gain of approximately $37 million related to the transaction. Both transactions are anticipated to close within the next 45 days. The purchase agreements are subject to customary closing conditions and contain ordinary and customary representations, warranties and indemnification obligations.

Ocean Park acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Green Plains and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC in connection with the transaction.

About GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC
GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC is a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of a privately-held energy company that has maintained significant investments in fuel distribution across North America.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include risks related to Green Plains’ ability to successfully complete the sale of the Ord, Nebraska ethanol plant to GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC and other risks discussed in Green Plains’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com  



Green Plains Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Plains Enters into Agreement to Sell Ord, Nebraska Ethanol Plant OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that its subsidiary, Green Plains Ord LLC, has entered into an asset purchase agreement with GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC to sell its 65 million gallon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Green Plains and Ospraie to Participate in Discussion on Agtech, Protein and the Biorefinery
22.01.21
Green Plains to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on February 10, 2021
19.01.21
Green Plains Announces Clean Sugar Project at York, Nebraska Innovation Center
12.01.21
Green Plains Completes York USP Upgrade
05.01.21
Ospraie Management and Green Plains Acquire Majority Stake in Fluid Quip Technologies
28.12.20
Green Plains Completes Sale of Hereford, Texas Plant