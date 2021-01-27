TD Ameritrade Network Kicks off 2021 with Unprecedented Momentum

This announcement caps off a year of unprecedented momentum for the TD Ameritrade Network, which saw viewership more than double year over year as interest in the financial markets reaches new heights.

As a year unlike any other comes to a close and a new one begins, the TD Ameritrade Network 1 announced it now offers its live streaming market analysis and educational programming for retail investors through streaming services such as SLING TV, VIZIO SmartCast, DistroTV and on Fire TV via Amazon's news app or a standalone Fire TV app.

This year, the TD Ameritrade Network expanded its lineup to include two new shows: “Mid-Day Trade,” hosted by veteran trader Kevin Hincks, airs live on business days from 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET and helps traders work through hypothetical example trades designed to illustrate various strategies when it matters most. “Market Overtime,” the TD Ameritrade Network’s first-ever show focused on helping long-term investors understand how current market events affect their strategy, is hosted by Nicole Petallides, former Fox Business Network anchor, and airs live from 5 – 5:30 p.m. ET on business days.

The TD Ameritrade Network also recently launched a new, streamlined website at www.tdameritradenetwork.com. Featuring a new, easy-to-navigate interface, the new website serves up curated content via a sophisticated AI-powered recommendation engine, making it easier than ever for viewers to access the information they may want most from the TD Ameritrade Network’s unique lineup of timely market content.

“2020 brought an unprecedented influx of retail investors to the markets during a time of heightened volatility, making unbiased market analysis more important than ever,” JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at brokerage affiliate TD Ameritrade, Inc. “The demand we’ve seen reflects that. As the new year begins, the TD Ameritrade Network is offering retail investors some of the best content out there, and now with its expanded programming lineup, easy-to-navigate web presence and broader distribution, it’s reaching, educating and empowering more investors than ever before.”

“We welcome the addition of the live streaming market analysis and educational programming from the TD Ameritrade Network to our diverse channel lineup,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO at DistroTV parent DistroScale. “As individual investors are faced with a market that is more dynamic than ever, coupled with the seismic shift as to how people consume content and shop, the TD Ameritrade Network channel is a valuable addition to us as an independent, free streaming network, and it supports our mission to deliver a growing and diverse lineup of video content for our global-minded audience.”