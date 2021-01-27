 

Limoneira Announces New Director of Human Resources

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced the appointment of a new Director of Human Resources.

Debra Walker has accepted the position of Director of Human Resources for Limoneira Company effective February 5, 2021. Prior to joining Limoneira, Walker worked as the General Manager of The Marlin Packing Company in Yuma, Arizona from 2005 to 2014. Marlin Packing was acquired by Limoneira Company in 2014 at which point Walker became the Human Resources Manager/General Manager of Yuma Operations for Limoneira. She has a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from San Diego State University and is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Walker replaces Kathleen Thompson, Director of Human Resources, who is retiring from the Limoneira Human Resources Department. Thompson has been with the Limoneira Company for 23 years.

“We are grateful to Kathleen for her leadership and years of loyal service to the Company,” said Harold Edwards, Limoneira President, and CEO. “And we look forward to welcoming Debra to her new role at Limoneira.”

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 127-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lç moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

