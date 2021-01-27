Ecolab Again Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Companies are measured across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Ecolab has made strides in all of these areas, scoring high for its work in creating a more inclusive culture – including the addition of paid parental leave, coverage for adoption services and fertility treatments, the company’s flex work program and the robust growth of its global employee resource group dedicated to the advancement of women.

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has been named to Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for a second consecutive year. Ecolab is among 380 companies across 11 sectors included in this year’s Gender Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the financial performance of public companies that support gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

“As a global company addressing some of the world’s most formidable challenges, we believe that gender diversity, equity and an inclusive culture create the foundation for better, more innovative solutions,” said Ecolab Chief Executive Officer Christophe Beck. “We know that when all of our associates feel that they belong and can grow, we in turn will grow and achieve our goals. The progress we have made inspires us to continue challenging ourselves to do more.”

Ecolab has developed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals to hold itself accountable. Among those are increasing management-level gender diversity to 35% by 2030 with the goal of gender parity, as well as maintaining gender pay equity in the U.S. and expanding it globally.

Recently, Ecolab launched a Day of Understanding series of town hall discussions and listening circles designed to address challenging DEI topics and develop strategies for addressing them. The next Day of Understanding, planned for Jan. 27, will focus exclusively on the experiences of women at work, with an emphasis on building allyship and inclusion.

About the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

The GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Indonesia and Bermuda for the first time. Companies range from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail. The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. Learn more at www.bloomberg.com/gei.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

