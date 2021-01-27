 

MetLife Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the sixth year in a row, in recognition of its efforts to support gender parity through employee policies, representation, and transparency.

Bloomberg measures publicly traded companies across five dimensions: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“Gender equity is central to MetLife’s purpose and serves as a driver of innovation, collaboration, and business results,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “We’re proud of this recognition and committed to further accelerating the advancement of women in the workplace and society.”

Through its Gender Equity Initiative, MetLife is building a sustainable, diverse, equitable and inclusive company by addressing gender diversity in four focus areas: leadership, workplace, marketplace and community. The initiative includes an ongoing assessment of gender diversity data, provides inclusion and bias-mitigation learning, and offers women a variety of career development programs, workplace policies, and benefits that support flexibility and work-life integration.

MetLife also aims to reduce barriers and drive growth for women-owned businesses through its Supplier Inclusion and Development program, which supports innovation in the company’s supply chain and provides mentorship that helps expand the pool of qualified diverse suppliers. In addition, MetLife Foundation works to expand opportunities for low-income women across the world through its partnership with groups such as Change Machine, Hot Bread Kitchen, SwissContact, and Laboratoria.

MetLife was the first U.S-based insurer to sign the U.N. Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and works with other external initiatives such as the U.N. Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change, Catalyst’s Gender and Diversity KPI Alliance (GDKA) and CEO Champions for Change, and CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit MetLife.com. More details on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index can be found here.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

