CBRE Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

The Bloomberg GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. Bloomberg evaluates companies across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced that its policies and practices fostering gender equality in the workplace have earned the company a place in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This is the second year in a row that CBRE has been included in the GEI.

CBRE scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg, reflecting a high level of disclosure and overall performance.

“We have made strong gains with gender diversity and are benefiting from the insights and critical thinking that women bring to our leadership team and the contributions they make at all levels of our company. It is very important to the continued success of CBRE, and to me personally, that we sustain this progress,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer.

CBRE’s Women’s Network – the first employee network group of its kind in commercial real estate – has helped the development and advancement of female employees since 2000.

More information on CBRE's corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at www.cbre.com/responsibility.

