 

CBRE Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced that its policies and practices fostering gender equality in the workplace have earned the company a place in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This is the second year in a row that CBRE has been included in the GEI.

The Bloomberg GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. Bloomberg evaluates companies across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

CBRE scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg, reflecting a high level of disclosure and overall performance.

“We have made strong gains with gender diversity and are benefiting from the insights and critical thinking that women bring to our leadership team and the contributions they make at all levels of our company. It is very important to the continued success of CBRE, and to me personally, that we sustain this progress,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer.

CBRE’s Women’s Network – the first employee network group of its kind in commercial real estate – has helped the development and advancement of female employees since 2000.

More information on CBRE’s corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at www.cbre.com/responsibility. To learn more about the GEI, please visit the GEI website. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI <GO>}.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services; and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

