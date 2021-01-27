Citizens Financial Group Announces Extension of Early Participation Date and Early Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”) (NYSE: CFG) today announced (i) that the early participation date has been extended until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern time) on February 9, 2021 (the “Extended Early Participation Date”) with respect to its previously announced offers to exchange five series of its outstanding subordinated notes and (ii) the early results, as of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on January 26, 2021 (the “Original Early Participation Date”), of such offers to exchange. As a result of the extension of the early participation date, the Extended Early Participation Date will occur at the same time the Exchange Offers are scheduled to expire.

Citizens is offering to exchange in five concurrent, but separate, private offers (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all of the five series of its outstanding subordinated notes described under “Title of Series of Old Notes” in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for (a) one of three new series of its subordinated notes (collectively, the “New Notes”) and (b) solely with respect to the 4.300% Subordinated Notes due 2025, an additional cash payment, in each case, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum dated January 12, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum” and, together with the accompanying eligibility certification, the “Exchange Offer Documents”).

The withdrawal deadline for the Exchange Offers was not extended by Citizens and occurred at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on January 26, 2021. As a result, tenders of Old Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law. The Exchange Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern time) on February 9, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Citizens (such date and time with respect to an Exchange Offer, as the same may be extended or earlier terminated, the “Expiration Date”). The “Settlement Date” with respect to the Exchange Offers will be promptly following the Expiration Date and is expected to be February 11, 2021.

Citizens was advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as the Information Agent and the Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offers, that as of the Original Early Participation Date, the aggregate principal amounts of the Old Notes specified in the rightmost column in the table below were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn with respect to each of the Exchange Offers: