 

Stratus Properties Inc. Announces Appointment of Kate B. Henriksen to Its Board of Directors

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today the appointment of Kate B. Henriksen to its Board of Directors (“Board”). Ms. Henriksen will serve as an independent Class III director, effective immediately, and will be up for election to the Board at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Kate B. Henriksen Appointed to Stratus Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus, stated, “We are pleased that Kate Henriksen has joined our Board, bringing a deep understanding of real estate investing and real estate investment trust (REIT) operations. She currently serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of the NYSE-traded REIT RLJ Lodging Trust where she has actively managed RLJ’s capital recycling program and overseen the underwriting on $8.0 billion of transactions, including RLJ’s merger with FelCor Lodging Trust in 2017. Ms. Henriksen is certainly well-positioned to help guide Stratus’ strategic direction.”

Ms. Henriksen will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee. Following the appointment of Ms. Henriksen, Stratus’ Board of Directors comprises seven members, including six independent directors. Ms. Henriksen’s appointment, along with the recent appointment of Mr. Neville L. Rhone, Jr., are part of Stratus’ previously announced comprehensive review of Board composition. The review included an evaluation of, and interviews with, candidates suggested by a Stratus investor, Oasis Management Company.

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Ms. Henriksen’s extensive experience in the areas of real estate investing, asset management, REIT operations, investor relations, and executive leadership makes her, along with Mr. Rhone, the most value-added candidates we met during our process. The directors believe Ms. Henriksen and Mr. Rhone will greatly complement our Board's existing skills and expertise and we look forward to working with them both, as they bring additional perspectives and diverse points of view to our Board.”

Ms. Henriksen stated, “I am thrilled to join Stratus’ Board of Directors. I am passionate about real estate investing and engagement with real estate investors and know what it takes to develop and implement successful strategies that maximize shareholder value. I look forward to working with Stratus’ management team and other directors in guiding the company through the pandemic and beyond.”

