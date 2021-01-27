 

Kaleyra and WebEngage Announce New Strategic Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE American: KLR), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, and WebEngage, India’s leading marketing automation services provider for B2C businesses, today announced a new strategic partnership combining Kaleyra’s global cloud communication services with WebEngage’s world-class marketing automation and customer data platform capabilities.

WebEngage will use Kaleyra’s platform in its state-of-the-art communications channel infrastructure to engage customers and provide an omnichannel brand experience to consumers across the globe. Enhanced customer engagement is crucial to retention in an increasingly digitized world, and Kaleyra’s addition to the WebEngage service will empower brands to foster a personal connection with their consumers.

“The growing uncertainty has increased the value of being omnipresent for customers more than ever before. Contextual and tailored communication is the need of the hour, and the channel to deliver the same is pertinent. Kaleyra, being a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, helps ensure that we can enable customer engagement on the most-used channel of today, WhatsApp” says Avlesh Singh, CEO, WebEngage.

“SMS and WhatsApp have proved to be promising communication channels for businesses. With this alliance, brands will be able to create a unified experience for customers across platforms complemented by WebEngage’s campaign tracking and optimization capabilities,” says Nicola Junior Vitto, Chief Product Officer of Kaleyra, “Customers deserve seamless, personalized engagements throughout their brand experiences. With this new agreement, we seek to empower brands to deliver that value.”

Additionally, with this partnership, WebEngage has become a part of the Kaleyra Partner Network. This exclusive community provides members the opportunity to promote their offerings and services to Kaleyra’s global clientele of 3500+ key organizations.

About WebEngage

WebEngage is a full-stack marketing automation and customer-data platform for consumer businesses. It helps companies drive more revenue from their existing customers and anonymous users through highly contextual and personalized user engagement across channels like email, mobile, web push notifications, in-app messages, SMS, web overlays, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Further, brands can create highly complex lifestyle marketing campaigns with a visual workflow builder called the Journey Designer.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) is a global group providing mobile communication services for enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.



