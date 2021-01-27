 

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against NextCure, Inc. (“NextCure” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities in 2019, are encouraged to contact the firm immediately.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. NextCure made numerous misleading statements about its treatment candidate, NC318. The Company misled the market on NC318’s effectiveness and patient responses to the candidate, among other things. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about NextCure, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

