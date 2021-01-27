 

Kennedy Wilson Announces Tender Offer for Up to $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP No. 489399AG0) (the “Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated the date hereof (the “Offer to Purchase”). As of January 27, 2021, $1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes were outstanding.

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Tender Offer is set forth in the table below:

 

 

 

 

Per $1,000 Principal Amount of Notes

Title of Security

 

CUSIP Number

 

Aggregate Principal
Amount Outstanding

 

Maximum Tender
Amount

 

Tender Offer
Consideration

 

Early Tender
Premium

 

Total Consideration

5.875% Senior Notes due 2024

 

489399 AG0

 

$1,150,000,000

 

$1,000,000,000

 

$985.00

 

$30.00

 

$1,015.00

The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 Midnight, New York City time, at the end of February 24, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 9, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), and whose Notes are accepted for purchase, will receive, for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, the “Total Consideration” of $1,015.00, which includes an “Early Tender Premium” of $30.00. Holders who validly tender their Notes after the Early Tender Time will only be eligible to receive the “Tender Offer Consideration,” which is the Total Consideration less the Early Tender Premium.

