Kennedy Wilson Announces Tender Offer for Up to $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP No. 489399AG0) (the “Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated the date hereof (the “Offer to Purchase”). As of January 27, 2021, $1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes were outstanding.

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Tender Offer is set forth in the table below: