 

Kennedy Wilson Announces Proposed $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Kennedy Wilson, Inc. (“Kennedy Wilson”), a wholly owned subsidiary of global real estate investment company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW), today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 notes”) and senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes” and, together with the 2029 notes, the “notes”). The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Kennedy Wilson and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears. The 2029 notes and 2031 notes will mature on March 1, 2029 and March 1, 2031, respectively, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed. The interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

Kennedy Wilson intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repurchase or redeem up to $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2024 (the “2024 notes”) pursuant to a tender offer that was separately announced by Kennedy Wilson today or pursuant to the indenture governing the 2024 notes, and to pay related transaction expenses. If the offering of notes is completed and less than $1 billion principal amount of the 2024 notes are duly tendered and purchased in the tender offer, then Kennedy Wilson intends to redeem an aggregate principal amount of 2024 notes that will cause the total principal amount of 2024 notes purchased in the tender offer or redeemed to be at least $1 billion.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Fifth Third Securities, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers, and BBVA Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager, in connection with the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and, when available, the final prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., by mail at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

