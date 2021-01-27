 

Barbie Named 2020 Top Global Toy Property of the Year, Per NPD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that its iconic Barbie brand has been named the 2020 top global toy property of the year by the NPD Group, a leading global information company. In addition, Hot Wheels Singles 1/64 assortment was recognized as the global top-selling toy of the year.

Mattel, Inc. announced that its iconic Barbie brand has been named the 2020 top global toy property of the year by the NPD Group, a leading global information company.

“We are honored to have our Power Brands Barbie and Hot Wheels recognized in such an unprecedented year,” said Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel. “This is a testament to our mission to create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. All of us at Mattel are proud that parents trust us, and we are particularly excited that children and families chose our quality products again and again in 2020.”

In the United States, NPD also ranked Mattel in 2020 as the #1 manufacturer for a remarkable 27th consecutive year. In addition, the Barbie Dreamhouse was the #1 toy item industrywide. Also in 2020, Fisher-Price was the #1 manufacturer in the infant toddler preschool super category, UNO was the #1 item in the games and puzzles super category, and Mattel’s Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child 11-inch plush was the #1 selling item in the plush super category.

“Barbie is more than a doll, she is a pop culture icon. She has proven her staying power by remaining both timeless and timely, continuing to lead and reinvent the fashion doll category,” added Richard Dickson, President and COO, Mattel. “Similarly, Hot Wheels continues to innovate and create iconic brand experiences that transcend generations, with a system of play that embodies the challenger spirit on which the brand was founded more than half a century ago.”

Barbie has created new and compelling ways of engaging consumers through new product innovation, cultural relevance, digital dialog, and the celebration of female role models. In 2020 the brand also honored frontline healthcare workers and furthered its mission to inspire the limitless potential in every girl through the Barbie Dream Gap Project initiative.

In 2020, Hot Wheels continued to prove its enduring influence on car culture through legendary design and epic performance, while also creating compelling content, experiences and partnerships. The brand has engaged consumers on digital, as the #1 boys toy brand on YouTube, and through reimagined virtual experiences like the global Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

