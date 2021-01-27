 

Microbot Medical Announces Successful Outcome of its Discussions with FDA Regarding Regulation of Self-Cleaning Shunt

FDA Feedback Reflects Strength of Pre-Clinical Safety Data; Maintains Q3 2022 Projected Commencement of First-in-Human Clinical Trial

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) announced the completion of successful discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS). After review of the Company’s existing pre-clinical data, the FDA’s feedback will allow the Company to apply for a limited clinical investigation known as an Early Feasibility Study (EFS), which is designed for novel technologies such as the SCS. Consequently, the Company reiterates its timeline for the First-in-Human (FIH) clinical trial under the EFS, expected to commence in the third quarter of 2022.

“The FDA’s response is a significant milestone for our SCS product, as it affirms the novelty of the technology and our pathway as we advance to the next developmental, clinical and regulatory phase,” commented Harel Gadot, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman. “Throughout the pre-submission process with the FDA, we have sufficiently provided information which we believe exhibits the strength of our data and provides us with high level of confidence in the continued progression towards the successful commercialization of our novel SCS.”

As anticipated, the FDA review focused on product-specific, regulatory and scientific topics related to the SCS, and included in the pre-submission were pre-clinical study data conducted by leading U.S. academic institutions. The Company expects to continue to work with the FDA towards finalizing the SCS device design, and to incorporate their feedback prior to submitting the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to seek authorization to begin the EFS clinical trial. While there can be no assurance that the FDA will approve the EFS study, the agency's recent feedback indicates that the agency will be receptive to allowing this FIH study to proceed based on existing data. After completing the EFS, the Company would then seek FDA input on the device design as finalized through the EFS process in a subsequent IDE filing for approval of a clinical study proposal.

