 

Progressive Reports December 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 14:32  |  25   |   |   

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020: 

  December     Quarter    
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2020   2019   Change1 2020   2019   Change1
           
Net premiums written $ 2,789.1   $ 3,338.5   (16 ) % $ 9,542.3   $ 9,590.3   (1 ) %
Net premiums earned $ 3,164.2   $ 3,542.7   (11 ) % $ 10,208.8   $ 9,895.7   3   %
Net income attributable to Progressive $ 706.0   $ 460.0   53   % $ 1,684.3   $ 1,070.8   57   %
  Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.20   $ 0.78   54   % $ 2.85   $ 1.81   57   %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 340.9   $ 125.5   172   % $ 760.2   $ 369.4   106   %
Combined ratio   85.2     89.4   (4.2 ) pts.   88.4     92.4   (4.0 ) pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares   587.5     587.0   0   %   587.6     587.0   0   %
Operating results for 2019 included an extra week of underwriting activity for December and the fourth quarter for our non-Property businesses. Excluding the additional week of vehicle underwriting activity in 2019, companywide net premiums written growth would have been approximately 3% for the month and 6% for the fourth quarter, and net premiums earned growth would have been approximately 11% for both periods. See the “Supplemental Information” and the “Monthly Commentary” in the full release for additional discussion.


  December
(thousands; unaudited)
 2020   2019   Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency – auto 7,617.0   6,994.3   9%
Direct – auto 8,881.4   7,866.5   13%
Total personal auto 16,498.4   14,860.8   11%
Total special lines 4,915.1   4,547.8   8%
Total Personal Lines 21,413.5   19,408.6   10%
Total Commercial Lines 822.0   751.4   9%
Property business 2,484.4   2,202.1   13%
Companywide Total 24,719.9   22,362.1   11%
           

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price, Snapshot, and HomeQuote Explorer.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563
investor_relations@progressive.com
 
The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio  44143
http://www.progressive.com

﻿Progressive December 2020 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3c20089-e9aa-48aa-ac6a- ...




Progressive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progressive Reports December 2020 Results MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020:   December  Quarter  (millions, except per share amounts and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board