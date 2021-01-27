 

Amarillo signs power line agreement as State of Goiás reaffirms support for Posse

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021   

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo Gold Corporation has made a significant step toward building its Posse Gold Mine in Brazil. It has signed a commitment agreement with Enel Brasil, the state electric power utility, to build a dedicated power line to the Company’s Mara Rosa Property in the State of Goiás.

“Once complete, this power line will be a much-needed lasting legacy, enhancing the power grid infrastructure of the communities in and around Mara Rosa,” said Arão Portugal, Amarillo’s Country Manager for Brazil. “It also represents our commitment to operational excellence and building strong local infrastructure.”

The 67 kilometre long 138 kilovolt power line will connect Posse with the Porangatu substation and supply all of the electricity needed for the project. Amarillo is overseeing the engineering and permitting process, assisted by Enel. Construction can start once the permit for the power line is received. It will cost about BRL$36 million (CDN$9 million) to build and is expected to take approximately 12 months.

“We have achieved another important milestone in Posse’s development, even as we wait for the License to Install (LI) from the state regulators,” said Mike Mutchler, Amarillo’s Chief Executive Officer.

The governor of the State of Goiás signaled that work was progressing on finalizing LIs for 14 mining projects in Goiás during a meeting announcing mining investment in the state on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Governor Ronaldo Caiado, Secretary for Industry, Commerce and Services Adionidio Neto, and Secretary of Environment Andreia Vulcanis signed a Protocol of Intent with other state officials authorizing the companies to proceed with their proposed developments in Goiás.

The meeting included state government officials and other government officials that support mining activities in the state, representatives of the mining companies, and diplomatic representatives of the nine countries represented by the companies.

Amarillo’s Posse Project is one of two new mining projects set for construction in the state, and the only gold project. The other 12 projects are expansion projects at existing operations. The 14 projects represent a mining investment of approximately BRL$9 billion in the state over two years.

The Company is evaluating its construction timeline in anticipation of receiving the LI.

“Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we have made significant progress over the last several months by

