Motus GI Announces Warrant Exercise Agreement Resulting in Expected Gross Proceeds to the Company of up to $11 Million

Under the agreement, the existing warrant holder agreed to exercise, subject to the ownership blockers contained therein, an aggregate of approximately 8.0 million remaining private placement warrants of the approximately 8.7 million that were originally issued in August 2020 (the “Existing Warrants”) at the stated exercise price of $1.30 per share of common stock, and will receive, upon the exercise of the Existing Warrants, an aggregate of up to 6.0 million newly issued private placement warrants (the “New Warrants”). The New Warrants will have an exercise price of $2.12 (a 20% premium to the closing price of the Company’s Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 26, 2021), and will expire on January 27, 2026. The existing institutional investor will pay an aggregate of $600,000 to the Company for the purchase of the New Warrants.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that it has signed a warrant exercise agreement with an existing institutional investor that is expected to provide the Company with gross proceeds of up to $11.0 million.

Motus GI intends to use net proceeds to fund commercialization activities for the Pure-Vu System, to continue research and development activities, including clinical and regulatory development and for the continued development and enhancement of the Pure-Vu System. Motus GI intends to use the remaining net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Motus GI in this transaction.

About Motus GI Holdings, Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

