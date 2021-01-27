Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem Celebrates 100 Partner Milestone

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that its global PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program now includes over 100 Solution partners. Since its inception in 2013, the PartnerConnect Solution Program has continued to provide insurers easy access to a comprehensive, curated ecosystem of apps from trusted providers as well as the latest solutions from insurtech startups. This robust and vibrant ecosystem allows Guidewire’s community of P&C insurers to deliver rich capabilities that elevate and differentiate their customers’ digital experiences.

With over 100 partners and more than 155 Ready for Guidewire validated integrations currently available in the Guidewire Marketplace, Guidewire’s Solution ecosystem provides insurers with applications that enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of the Guidewire platform. Guidewire’s worldwide partner community equips insurers with the ability to accelerate their pace of innovation and drive business forward. The Solution program has shown increased momentum, doubling the number of partners who have joined over the past two years. Since the start of Guidewire’s current fiscal year in August 2020, more than 10 new Solution partners have signed on to the program and over 30 partner integrations published to the Marketplace. Customer adoption has also flourished, with thousands of downloads from Guidewire Marketplace since its launch.

“We are extremely proud of our PartnerConnect program and of the first 100 Solution partners that comprise our global, unrivaled ecosystem specifically curated for P&C insurers,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “The achievement of this milestone is a testament of the shared and ongoing commitment of Guidewire and our Solution partners to empower insurers to unlock innovation within their organizations while growing their businesses efficiently.”

As part of Banff, Guidewire’s November 2020 release of its market-leading cloud platform, the company announced developer.guidewire.com, a new developer program that brings content and resources to the world-wide community of developers working on the Guidewire platform, enabling them to drive innovation and creatively address business objectives. Guidewire also announced the first partners and Marketplace apps for InsuranceNow customers, which will significantly reduce integration costs and provide new options for them to innovate and improve operational efficiency.