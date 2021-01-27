U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 834 Million by 2026 - Arizton
CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. financial wellness benefits market report.
The U.S. financial wellness benefits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the growth of financial wellness benefits such as financial planning, early wage access, and loan repayment schemes backed by employers.
- Players in the market are upping their offerings to cater to this situation by offering some of their services free of charge.
- Employees are facing issues getting their financial life together because they do not understand what their financial goals are supposed to be or think they are already doing everything necessary.
- Community partnerships with civic organizations and finance specialists are gaining traction, enabling expansion of financial wellness benefits to LMI workers.
- As the industry has evolved beyond measuring basic financial security to become more deep-seated in work culture, data analytics and technology are beginning to play an important role.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by program, end-user, delivery, type, industry, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 36 other vendors
U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market – Segmentation
- The fluidity of the current pandemic-afflicted landscape has increased the importance of financial planning programs among employees. As employers increasingly realize the impact that it can have on business in terms of performance, they are onboarding financial planning advisors and asset managers, thereby boosting the growth of the segment.
- Large businesses are blending physical, mental, and financial programs to provide holistic support to their employees. The concept of "health meets wealth" is gaining immense traction in the market because both are largely interdependent and healthcare costs are continuing to rise as well.
- Although the growth rate of personalized financial wellness programs is expected to grow at the highest rate, online/digital wellness programs are not much beyond. Personalized counseling for finances is growing a rapid rate since advisers can easily adapt to the needs of the employee.
U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market by Programs
