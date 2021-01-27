 

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2020

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, has issued its earnings release for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The release is currently available on Knight-Swift's investor relations website: http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

