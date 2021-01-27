 

PROS Solutions Transform Cathay Pacific Group Travel Sales

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced Cathay Pacific has completed implementation and has gone live with SaaS-based PROS Group Sales Optimizer (GSO) with OneSearch to drive strategic and optimized pricing in group travel as a next step in its comprehensive digital transformation strategy. With PROS, Cathay Pacific can manage group bookings, pricing, contracts and policies in one location with speed and accuracy designed to boost productivity and profitability for the airline while significantly improving the end-to-end group travel booking experience.

Established in 1946, Cathay Pacific has a rich history of connecting the world through its home in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong icon is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance and is a Skytrax 5-Star airline. Tour groups are an important revenue stream for Cathay Pacific, and to capitalize on this market, the airline is taking the steps to circumvent the back-end labor intensive and time consuming processes associated with booking group travel.

“Implementing PROS Group Sales Optimizer is an important step forward in our overall digital transformation agenda,” said Cathay Pacific General Manager, Revenue Management Navin Chellaram. “We are confident GSO will help Cathay Pacific employ more efficient and fluid processes for group travel bookings, ultimately driving increased revenue while delivering the best booking experience for our group travel customers.”

PROS Group Sales Optimizer and other PROS airline solutions leverage AI innovations and dynamic pricing science, allowing airlines to more effectively learn about their customers, to optimize revenue while personalizing and dynamically pricing offers, and to more easily deliver those offers across all channels. Labor-intensive processes that used to take days or weeks, such as pricing and booking for group passengers, now take minutes.

“Cathay Pacific remains laser-focused on integrating innovative software solutions that improve the customer experience while driving improved business performance,” said Cathay Pacific Group General Manager, Digital & IT Lawrence Fong. “PROS dynamic pricing science solutions for group travel will enable our teams to optimize quote-time, helping to increase group bookings for Cathay Pacific across markets to support our growth goals.”

“The group travel market is an important business segment for which digital selling is imperative,” said Benson Yuen, PROS President, Travel. “By implementing a solid strategy to transform its group sales business, Cathay Pacific is well-positioned to dynamically price and manage groups as travel demand begins to rebound. We are proud of our decades-long partnership with Cathay Pacific and look forward to continued collaboration.”

Learn more about PROS Airline Group Sales software and why it is a critical part of an airline’s journey to offer optimization.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

