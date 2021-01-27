PROS Solutions Transform Cathay Pacific Group Travel Sales

Established in 1946, Cathay Pacific has a rich history of connecting the world through its home in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong icon is a founding member of the one world global alliance and is a Skytrax 5-Star airline. Tour groups are an important revenue stream for Cathay Pacific, and to capitalize on this market, the airline is taking the steps to circumvent the back-end labor intensive and time consuming processes associated with booking group travel.

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced Cathay Pacific has completed implementation and has gone live with SaaS-based PROS Group Sales Optimizer (GSO) with OneSearch to drive strategic and optimized pricing in group travel as a next step in its comprehensive digital transformation strategy. With PROS, Cathay Pacific can manage group bookings, pricing, contracts and policies in one location with speed and accuracy designed to boost productivity and profitability for the airline while significantly improving the end-to-end group travel booking experience.

“Implementing PROS Group Sales Optimizer is an important step forward in our overall digital transformation agenda,” said Cathay Pacific General Manager, Revenue Management Navin Chellaram. “We are confident GSO will help Cathay Pacific employ more efficient and fluid processes for group travel bookings, ultimately driving increased revenue while delivering the best booking experience for our group travel customers.”

PROS Group Sales Optimizer and other PROS airline solutions leverage AI innovations and dynamic pricing science, allowing airlines to more effectively learn about their customers, to optimize revenue while personalizing and dynamically pricing offers, and to more easily deliver those offers across all channels. Labor-intensive processes that used to take days or weeks, such as pricing and booking for group passengers, now take minutes.

“Cathay Pacific remains laser-focused on integrating innovative software solutions that improve the customer experience while driving improved business performance,” said Cathay Pacific Group General Manager, Digital & IT Lawrence Fong. “PROS dynamic pricing science solutions for group travel will enable our teams to optimize quote-time, helping to increase group bookings for Cathay Pacific across markets to support our growth goals.”

“The group travel market is an important business segment for which digital selling is imperative,” said Benson Yuen, PROS President, Travel. “By implementing a solid strategy to transform its group sales business, Cathay Pacific is well-positioned to dynamically price and manage groups as travel demand begins to rebound. We are proud of our decades-long partnership with Cathay Pacific and look forward to continued collaboration.”

Learn more about PROS Airline Group Sales software and why it is a critical part of an airline’s journey to offer optimization.

