 

Myers Industries Announces Sonal P. Robinson as New Chief Financial Officer

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a manufacturer of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced that it has named Sonal P. Robinson as Executive Vice President of Finance. Ms. Robinson will oversee the Company’s finance, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations functions beginning February 1, 2021, and will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in March 2021.

“Sonal has a rich history and proven track record of providing strong leadership in transformational environments,” said Mike McGaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Myers Industries. “Specifically, her strategic experiences in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations align very well with the strategy and focus for Myers. I am delighted to welcome her to our team”.

McGaugh continued, “I would like to thank Dan Hoehn, who served as our Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2020, for his work in helping Myers execute our strategic vision. Dan will return to his previous role as Vice President and Corporate Controller in March 2021.”

Ms. Robinson added, “I am very excited to join the team at Myers Industries. Mike has a compelling vision for the future, and I look forward to partnering with him and the broader leadership team to drive and execute our strategy. We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth, continue building out the “One Myers” culture, and position the Company to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Robinson brings over 30 years of financial and operational expertise to the role. She joins Myers following a 27-year tenure at The J.M. Smucker Company, a publicly traded leading consumer packaged goods company. Most recently at Smucker, she served as Vice President and Treasurer. Robinson’s prior roles included Vice President, Finance for the U.S. Retail Coffee segment and Vice President, Investor Relations. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

