 

Go365 by Humana Announces Winners of Third Annual National Step Challenge, Resulting in 8.6 Billion Steps Taken and One Million Meals Donated to Feeding America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Today, leading health and well-being company, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced the winners of its 2020 Go365 National Step Challenge – a health and wellness contest that focuses on improving the fitness of employees from companies across the country. The National Step Challenge is a competition in which employer groups with two or more Go365 members compete for the highest team average step count. All winning teams receive a donation to their local member food bank of Feeding America in their name.

The 2020 Challenge featured over 42,000 participants from competing organizations that collectively logged 8.6 billion steps leading to the equivalent of one million meals* donated to Feeding America. Participants from 5,430 unique teams competed based on a team average daily step count. The organizations competed by team size, ranging from the “Small” division with 2-10 members, to the “Jumbo” division with over 100 members.

Depending on a team’s placement, meals were donated in the name of each winning team in sums of either 30,000, 15,000 or 5,000 meals. In total, sixty teams received donations in their local community where they are headquartered.

“Humana is committed to improving the health of the communities we serve and we’re excited to see our clients achieving their best health,” said Jeff Reid, senior vice president of Humana Wellness Solutions. “By moving for a cause, participants of the step challenge are helping to fight food insecurity with each step taken, so everybody wins.”

Food insecurity, defined as the lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate foods to live an active, healthy life, contributes to poor health, lower productivity and higher medical costs. Feeding America supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security.

Participants could benefit as well through Points added to their Go365 account. Points were awarded for being a part of the Challenge-related activity, as well as for logging daily step counts.

Here are the top winners:

Jumbo Division (100+ team members)

  1. Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Janesville, WI
  2. Diocese of Green Bay/St. Luke Benefit & Insurance Services, Green Bay, WI
  3. Toyota Industries North America, Inc., Columbus, IN
  4. Hillsborough County Public Schools, Tampa, FL
  5. Diocese of Nashville, Nashville, TN

Large Division (51-99 team members)

  1. Ensworth School, Nashville, TN
  2. AK Pizza Crust, Green Bay, WI
  3. Algood Food Company, Louisville, KY
  4. Quanex Building Products, Houston, TX;
  5. DeRoyal, Knoxville, TN

Medium Division (11-50 team members)

Seite 1 von 3
Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Go365 by Humana Announces Winners of Third Annual National Step Challenge, Resulting in 8.6 Billion Steps Taken and One Million Meals Donated to Feeding America Today, leading health and well-being company, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced the winners of its 2020 Go365 National Step Challenge – a health and wellness contest that focuses on improving the fitness of employees from companies across the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Veolia Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Report: 22 Million U.S. Seniors Lack Broadband Internet Access; First Time Study Quantifies Digital Isolation of Older Americans as Pandemic Continues to Ravage Nation
26.01.21
Partners in Primary Care Announces 2021 Growth Plans for Its Senior-Focused Care Facilities
25.01.21
Humana Names Nwando Olayiwola, M.D., Chief Health Equity Officer
14.01.21
Humana Healthy Horizons and The Humana Foundation Commit More Than $2.5 Million to COVID-19 Relief in Texas
08.01.21
Humana Partners with Leading Ohio Nonprofits to Address Food Insecurity and Housing
05.01.21
Humana Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 3, 2021
04.01.21
Humana Inc. to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference