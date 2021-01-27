Go365 by Humana Announces Winners of Third Annual National Step Challenge, Resulting in 8.6 Billion Steps Taken and One Million Meals Donated to Feeding America

The 2020 Challenge featured over 42,000 participants from competing organizations that collectively logged 8.6 billion steps leading to the equivalent of one million meals* donated to Feeding America. Participants from 5,430 unique teams competed based on a team average daily step count. The organizations competed by team size, ranging from the “Small” division with 2-10 members, to the “Jumbo” division with over 100 members.

Today, leading health and well-being company, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced the winners of its 2020 Go365 National Step Challenge – a health and wellness contest that focuses on improving the fitness of employees from companies across the country. The National Step Challenge is a competition in which employer groups with two or more Go365 members compete for the highest team average step count. All winning teams receive a donation to their local member food bank of Feeding America in their name.

Depending on a team’s placement, meals were donated in the name of each winning team in sums of either 30,000, 15,000 or 5,000 meals. In total, sixty teams received donations in their local community where they are headquartered.

“Humana is committed to improving the health of the communities we serve and we’re excited to see our clients achieving their best health,” said Jeff Reid, senior vice president of Humana Wellness Solutions. “By moving for a cause, participants of the step challenge are helping to fight food insecurity with each step taken, so everybody wins.”

Food insecurity, defined as the lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate foods to live an active, healthy life, contributes to poor health, lower productivity and higher medical costs. Feeding America supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security.

Participants could benefit as well through Points added to their Go365 account. Points were awarded for being a part of the Challenge-related activity, as well as for logging daily step counts.

Here are the top winners:

Jumbo Division (100+ team members)

Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Janesville, WI Diocese of Green Bay/St. Luke Benefit & Insurance Services, Green Bay, WI Toyota Industries North America, Inc., Columbus, IN Hillsborough County Public Schools, Tampa, FL Diocese of Nashville, Nashville, TN

Large Division (51-99 team members)

Ensworth School, Nashville, TN AK Pizza Crust, Green Bay, WI Algood Food Company, Louisville, KY Quanex Building Products, Houston, TX; DeRoyal, Knoxville, TN

Medium Division (11-50 team members)