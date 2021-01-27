 

ibex Opens Fifth Jamaican Site in Portmore Adding 1,200 Production Seats

ibex (NASDAQ:IBEX), a leading global provider of advanced outsourced CX solutions, has opened a new site in Portmore, Jamaica. The new, standalone building is located in the Gtech office park and is the second site for ibex in Portmore.

“I could not be prouder of the addition of this site as it is the fifth site ibex has opened in Jamaica in just five years,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “This past year has had its challenges, but ibex has overcome and triumphed by setting the gold standard for COVID protocols and resilience. At the same time, we are continuing to win awards for our nearshore performance and growth.”

“We have found Jamaica to be an amazing market for new economy clients that have digitally native customers,” continued Dechant. “As a result, we are growing faster than anyone else in the market with both work from home and work from site solutions.”

With the addition of the new Gtech location, ibex will be adding approximately 1,500 new jobs, for a total of over 3,000 employees in Portmore. With ibex’s other sites in the country that include Ocho Rios, and Kingston, ibex will employ over 6,500 employees in Jamaica.

“The ibex Gtech center will deploy our ibex Campus Model, based on a university style layout with sites within less than one square mile. The result of this purpose-built model for BPO is improved efficiencies and site services for employees. It will also enable us to grow our presence in the St. Catherine Parish and align us for further expansion over the next two years,” said Jaime Vergara, SVP of Operations and Country Manager for ibex.

Portmore is a coastal city approximately 15 miles from the capital Kingston. It has become a suburban community city to Kingston because of the easy access via toll road between the cities and is one of the largest urban areas in the St. Catherine Parish.

To apply to ibex go to ibex.co/careers. Customer service experience not required. With ibex’s rigorous COVID-19 protocols in mind, the new location will provide employees with a safe environment and the industry-best standards of every ibex site worldwide.

ABOUT ibex

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

