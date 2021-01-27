Berkeley Embarks on a Digital Transformation with Nutanix to Power the City of the Future

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that the City of Berkeley has implemented Nutanix software solutions to increase the scalability and reliability of their infrastructure as part of a large project to modernize the city IT systems to better respond to current and future demands. The IT infrastructure was recently put to the test when the city had to implement several new technology-driven initiatives as part of their pandemic response.

The City of Berkeley, located in Northern California, supports a community of up to approximately 120,000 people. The IT team is responsible for supporting a variety of departments such as police, fire, public works planning and, uniquely compared to other municipalities, the health services and housing and community services departments. Berkeley’s legacy infrastructure was not able to support the city’s increasing technology demands, which led them to a broad IT modernization project to enable the team to support current and future demands. The city’s IT needs quickly spiked in response to the pandemic with an increase in demand for technologies and resources to support employees and the community at large. Nutanix was able to deliver the scalability and efficiency needed to support their growing needs.

“As we continue to go through major system transitions and adapt to this changing world, we now have the capability to scale up our infrastructure and support the new initiatives and solutions for our growing needs and services,” said Savita Chaudhary, Director of IT, City of Berkeley. “With Nutanix, we have been able to adapt during these unprecedented times and provide our employees with the resources and tools needed to work from home, as well as support telehealth and contact tracing projects, all while continuing to provide the highest level of service to our community.”

Prior to implementing Nutanix, the City of Berkeley had a traditional three-tier infrastructure that was unscalable and unreliable. The legacy infrastructure was complex to troubleshoot, sometimes resulting in long-lasting outages, during which the city’s departments had to rely on pen and paper. This was not a sustainable solution as the IT infrastructure supports critical services, including CAD 911, asset management and ERP.