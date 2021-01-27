 

Report 22 Million U.S. Seniors Lack Broadband Internet Access; First Time Study Quantifies Digital Isolation of Older Americans as Pandemic Continues to Ravage Nation

Older Adults Technology Services, Inc. (OATS), in partnership with the Humana Foundation, today released a new report that for the first time quantifies the size and degree of the digital isolation crisis among seniors in the United States, finding nearly 22 million older Americans continue to lack broadband access at home. Stressing the importance of digital health tools and social connectedness amid the coronavirus pandemic, OATS and The Humana Foundation are launching a new effort to close the technology adoption gap through Aging Connected a national campaign to bring at least a million older Americans online with high-speed internet by 2022.

The report – Aging Connected: Exposing the Hidden Connectivity Crisis for Older Adults – commissioned new research by two leading academics on the digital technology gap: John Horrigan from The Technology Policy Institute and Erin York Cornwell from Cornell University. Drawing on this new analysis, as well as more than 15 years of applied learning at OATS, the report presents a detailed portrait of digitally disconnected older adults in America, touching on how many people remain offline, which demographics are disproportionately affected, and more.

“America’s older population is facing a public health crisis as the digital divide restricts their ability to stay healthy, meaningfully engaged, and financially secure amid the pandemic and beyond,” said Thomas Kamber, executive director of Older Adults Technology Services. “This new research shows that America is failing to close the digital gap for older adults, who more than ever need the tools to be connected and engaged online. Through our nationwide Aging Connected initiative, OATS looks forward to working with nonprofit organizations, corporate partners, and government policymakers to close the technology gap and expand affordable, quality broadband opportunities for America’s seniors.”

“The data is clear: Older adults have been falling increasingly behind in digital connectivity, which negatively affects their overall health and well-being,” said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). “OATS’ new Aging Connected campaign is playing a critical role in bringing together public and private stakeholders to make sure American seniors can continue thriving – especially during a pandemic that has kept so many stuck at home. We need lawmakers in Washington and across statehouses to act to increase affordable access to broadband services and help millions of seniors stay engaged online.”

