 

Risk Redefined CoreLogic Catastrophe Report Emphasizes Need to Address Increasing Frequency of Hazard Events Due to Climate Change

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its annual Catastrophe Report highlighting the value of modern insurance and mortgage solutions in addressing the increase in climate change-induced hazard events and impact on the real estate economy. Most homes in the U.S. have some risk, often unbeknownst to the homeowner. With an increasing intensity of catastrophic events worldwide and the resulting risks they pose to the economy, CoreLogic analyzes how these industries can leverage new technologies to increase efficiency, reduce risk and ensure protection of American homeownership and commercial assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005261/en/

Figure 1. Redefining Risk: CoreLogic Combined Peril Score (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure 1. Redefining Risk: CoreLogic Combined Peril Score (Graphic: Business Wire)

“CoreLogic data shows that nearly every property in the U.S. has exposure to peril risk. The unexpected nature of these occurrences should encourage businesses to better prepare for potential risks,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic. “The trickle-down effect of a catastrophic event, as seen most recently by the pandemic, can result in a shaky economy with high levels of unemployment and mortgage delinquency.”

Redefining Risk: CoreLogic Combined Peril Risk Scores Show Most U.S. Properties Have Risk

Using its advanced risk modeling technology, CoreLogic combined the severity and frequency of damage caused by natural perils into a single composite risk score that represents the sum of the average annual loss for seven individual hazards (earthquake, wildfire, inland flood, severe convective storm, winter storm, hurricane and tropical storm coastal surge and wind) for approximately 105 million residential structures across the U.S. As seen in Figure 1, a majority of properties in the U.S. are exposed to risk, however, not all geography is created equally. The highest risk homes are in California, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, along the Mississippi River, and large Gulf and Atlantic coastal stretches. The report outlines how this risk score can help various industries understand the relative risk for any structure across the U.S.

