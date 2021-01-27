Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Square will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on February 23, 2021, after market close. Square will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Square’s Investor Relations website at square.com/investors. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Square, Inc.